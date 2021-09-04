Column value based on the flag

Please take a look at my JSFiddle . I have a
YearEligible column with
Y and
N values in the cell for each record. Based on this I want to decide what values does the
Year column sends upon clicking
Get rows button.
Explanation in detail regarding my requirement:
Let’s say If I have checked the very first row ( as shown in the image below):
When I click on the
Get rows button, I can see the following in
console.log which looks good:
[{
available: true,
boundindex: 0,
firstname: "Mayumi",
lastname: "Nagase",
price: 3.25,
productname: "Espresso con Panna",
quantity: 6,
total: 19.5,
uid: 0,
uniqueid: "2128-24-28-17-311629",
visibleindex: 0,
yeareligible: "Y",
yearValue: "2011"
}]
However, let’s say if I select a record where the
Year Eligible column has a value of
N and click on the
Get rows button, I see the following in
console.log:
[{
available: true,
boundindex: 1,
firstname: "Regina",
lastname: "Davolio",
price: 3.3,
productname: "Doubleshot Espresso",
quantity: 8,
total: 26.4,
uid: 1,
uniqueid: "2917-25-23-18-212828",
visibleindex: 1,
yeareligible: "N"
}]
My observation:
The above
console.log is not returning anything for
yearValue, which makes sense since I didn’t select anything.
My Questions:
-
In above scenario, is it possible to return a default value of
yearValueas
-1? Basically, I want to include
yearValueas
-1when a user selects a record with
Year Eligiblevalue set to
N.
-
Display N/A on the cell under
Yearcolumn for which the
Year Eligiblecolumn has a value of
N?
Thought of asking this question on this forum to see if we can achieve this using javascript and the jqwidgets library knowledge is not needed. Thanks !