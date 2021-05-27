How many column layouts can you make for a website? I’ve seen up to 4, but is there a limit?
Do you mean how many columns wide can a layout be? As many as you want, bearing in mind that at smaller screen sizes multiple columns will become so narrow as to be silly, so you need to plan carefully.
@TechnoBear yeah, if that’s what 2 column, 3 column, 4 column…etc means.
Umm … you’re the one asking the question, so what do you mean by it? Your opening post is a bit short on information.
Are you asking about building your own, using templates, or what?
@TechnoBear no, just generally asking about how many columns you could have, and whether there’s a limit to how much you can have.
So yeah, how many columns wide.
bearing in mind that at smaller screen sizes multiple columns will become so narrow as to be silly, so you need to plan carefully.
So that’s where this comes in handy :
column-gap: 140px;
Or however far apart you’d need the gap to be
Columns in layout can mean different things. That CSS property relates to CSS columns which allow a single piece of content to flow or span across a number of columns, similar to what you typically see in news print.
This is not the same thing as a multi column layout that has main content and sidebars, where the columns are entirely separate elements with different content.
To answer the question (or not), there is no limit to how many columns you can add. But you need as a designer to use some common sense to decide how many columns a screen can practically accommodate.
@SamA74 thanks for explaining this. @TechnoBear thanks too. I have learned a lot, and am still learning, even through everything @PaulOB and I have been working on for my blog. It may take me a lot of time to grasp it, but I do enjoy learning about it. My main concern right now is just to be sure I have everything laid out right
