How many column layouts can you make for a website? I’ve seen up to 4, but is there a limit?
Do you mean how many columns wide can a layout be? As many as you want, bearing in mind that at smaller screen sizes multiple columns will become so narrow as to be silly, so you need to plan carefully.
@TechnoBear yeah, if that’s what 2 column, 3 column, 4 column…etc means.
Umm … you’re the one asking the question, so what do you mean by it? Your opening post is a bit short on information.
Are you asking about building your own, using templates, or what?
@TechnoBear no, just generally asking about how many columns you could have, and whether there’s a limit to how much you can have.
So yeah, how many columns wide.
So that’s where this comes in handy :
column-gap: 140px;
Or however far apart you’d need the gap to be