Column and row highlight on hover disappears after table update

Ben_HVC: Ben_HVC: Makes sense. I’ll have to think about that one becuase this table gets built dynamically depending on what is in the Database, so it will never be the same # of elements. Thanks alot for all you have done.

If you are changing all the cells content (including the html structure) then surely there is going to be a flicker when you update the content as you no longer will be hovering on the same cell or column?

The only advice I can offer (as js is not my area) is that I see you are adding classes to multiple cells to create your column highlight. On a large table this is a lot of work and indeed even your codepen is clunky with this method.

I suggest that you use the colgroup method I mentioned in your CSS post on the same subject and you only have to add the one hover class to two elements and not to hundreds of tds.

Or you could set up a load of defaults assuming you have a finite number of columns and just add one class to the table element itself.

e.g.

.col1 .col1, .col2 .col2, .col3 .col3, .col4 .col4, .col5 .col5, .col6 .col6, .col7 .col7, .col8 .col8, .col9 .col9, .col10 .col10, .col11 .col11, .col12 .col12, .col13 .col13{background:silver;}

So you would need to dynamically add the one relevant class to #table_grid.

i.e. Th e col4 class gets dynamically added.

<table id="table_grid" class="col4">

The col4 class gets added to the table element.

cellClassName = $(this).attr("class"); $("#table_grid").addClass(cellClassName);

The predefined css supplies the color. I’m guessing you will still get the flicker but the hover action should be smoother than before. If you are not updating the table element itself but the cells then this method should allow the previously numbered columns to remain highlighted as the class would still be in place on the table element. Unless of course there are less columns than before and then you would have to wait until the JS has run again.

I think the colgroup method is more maintainable though.

Perhaps instead you need to implement some sort of update effect to disguise the flicker

I’m just thinking out loud here so perhaps none of the above will make any difference but just trowing a few ideas out