Hi there,

I am playing around with some possible colour schemes for my new website and wondered what people’s thoughts are on coloured text on a coloured background.

I have come up with the following examples and wondered which is people’s favourite?

Idea #1:



Idea #2:



Idea #3:



As you can see, my colours are green and purple, but not sure if the purple text should be used on the green background?

Any comments would be great, thanks!