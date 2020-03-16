Colorbox / Thickbox class not working in datatables

I am using very basic integration of datatables but loading the data using ajax (ssp-class). The data is coming fine. I am applying colorbox / thickbox class to a specific col for eg. I have that col coming like this: <a href='sys.php' class='thickbox'>Somethign</a> its coming fine but upon clicking the thickbox / colorbox is not working and it loads the target page. Can anyone please shed some light as to why the colorbox / thickbox is not triggering ?

My code is following:

$(document).ready(function() {
	$('#tblProducts').DataTable({
		"pageLength": 50,
		"aoColumnDefs": [
			{ 
				'bSortable': false, 
				'aTargets': [ 9,10,11 ] 
			}
		],
		"bProcessing": true,
		"serverSide": true,
		"ajax":{
			url :"ssp-products.php", // json datasource
			type: "get"  // type of method  , by default would be get
		}
	});   

	$(".thickbox").colorbox({ width:"75%", height:"75%" });
	$(".ajax").colorbox();
});

Ajax sends this code for colorbox / thickbox link:

<center><a class='thickbox' href='../pictures/" . $d . "'><i class='fa fa-picture-o' aria-hidden='true'></i></a> <input type='radio' name='pid' value=" . $d . " /></center>

Can anyone please shed some light as to why thickbox / colorbox class is not applying where as font awesome is working fine ?

P.S thickbox / colorbox is working outside of datatables on the same page as datatables.

