Colorbox / Thickbox class not working in datatables

Hi,

I am using very basic integration of datatables but loading the data using ajax (ssp-class). The data is coming fine. I am applying colorbox / thickbox class to a specific col for eg. I have that col coming like this: <a href='sys.php' class='thickbox'>Somethign</a> its coming fine but upon clicking the thickbox / colorbox is not working and it loads the target page. Can anyone please shed some light as to why the colorbox / thickbox is not triggering ?

My code is following:

$(document).ready(function() { $('#tblProducts').DataTable({ "pageLength": 50, "aoColumnDefs": [ { 'bSortable': false, 'aTargets': [ 9,10,11 ] } ], "bProcessing": true, "serverSide": true, "ajax":{ url :"ssp-products.php", // json datasource type: "get" // type of method , by default would be get } }); $(".thickbox").colorbox({ width:"75%", height:"75%" }); $(".ajax").colorbox(); });

Ajax sends this code for colorbox / thickbox link:

<center><a class='thickbox' href='../pictures/" . $d . "'><i class='fa fa-picture-o' aria-hidden='true'></i></a> <input type='radio' name='pid' value=" . $d . " /></center>

Can anyone please shed some light as to why thickbox / colorbox class is not applying where as font awesome is working fine ?

P.S thickbox / colorbox is working outside of datatables on the same page as datatables.

Thanks.