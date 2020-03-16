Colorbox / Thickbox class not working in datatables

Hi,
I am using very basic integration of datatables but loading the data using ajax (ssp-class). The data is coming fine. I am applying colorbox / thickbox class to a specific col for eg. I have that col coming like this:
<a href='sys.php' class='thickbox'>Somethign</a> its coming fine but upon clicking the thickbox / colorbox is not working and it loads the target page. Can anyone please shed some light as to why the colorbox / thickbox is not triggering ?
My code is following:
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#tblProducts').DataTable({
"pageLength": 50,
"aoColumnDefs": [
{
'bSortable': false,
'aTargets': [ 9,10,11 ]
}
],
"bProcessing": true,
"serverSide": true,
"ajax":{
url :"ssp-products.php", // json datasource
type: "get" // type of method , by default would be get
}
});
$(".thickbox").colorbox({ width:"75%", height:"75%" });
$(".ajax").colorbox();
});
Ajax sends this code for colorbox / thickbox link:
<center><a class='thickbox' href='../pictures/" . $d . "'><i class='fa fa-picture-o' aria-hidden='true'></i></a> <input type='radio' name='pid' value=" . $d . " /></center>
Can anyone please shed some light as to why thickbox / colorbox class is not applying where as font awesome is working fine ?
P.S thickbox / colorbox is working outside of datatables on the same page as datatables.
Thanks.