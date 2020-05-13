Collecting elements for onclick events with eventListener

I’ve generated an HTML map with several elements which should be clickable and which should trigger a modal (“layer”).

This is the HTML

<map name="my-map" id="my-map">
  <area class="open" target="" alt="name1" title="name1"  href=""  coords="176,74,30" shape="circle"/>
      <area class="open" target="" alt="name2"  title="name2"  href="" coords="116,119,31" shape="circle"       /> </area>

(…)

So when clicking on of these elements with the class of “open” a modal should be triggerd serving specific information which are related to this element.

But I don’t even get the addEventListener work properly.

This is the JS (with help of Stack Overflow but without desired result)

const open = document.querySelectorAll("area");
const openArr = Array.from(open);
document.body.addEventListener("click", function(event) {
  if (event.target.classList.contains("open")) {
***// Why is this not consoling for exampple name1? I get not specific result ***
    console.log(area.title);
}
});

When clicking no error is logged. The page is just reloading with noting happening in console. I tried it too with console.log("Generic message"); to see whether the syntax is wrong.

So how can I add an eventListener to nearly 90 HTML-area elements where every element shares the same class “open” - but every element triggers a modal with specific infos related only to the clicked element?

Best and thank you