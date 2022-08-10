Collared console.logs()

Many love to see colorful and pretty printed console.logs, including me
I have implemented this simple class on my WebRTC projects which can be customized as well, and wanted to share to you.
YourApp.js
const Logger = require('./Logger');
const log = new Logger('YourAppName');
log.debug('test-debug');
log.log('test-log');
log.info('test-info');
log.warn('test-warning');
log.error('test-error');
log.debug('test-debug', { key: 'value' });
// ...
Logger.js
'use strict';
const util = require('util');
const options = {
depth: null,
colors: true,
};
const Log = {
// action
ac: {
reset: '\x1b[0m',
bright: '\x1b[1m',
dim: '\x1b[2m',
underscore: '\x1b[4m',
blink: '\x1b[5m',
reverse: '\x1b[7m',
hidden: '\x1b[8m',
},
// Foreground (text) colors
fg: {
black: '\x1b[30m',
red: '\x1b[31m',
green: '\x1b[32m',
yellow: '\x1b[33m',
blue: '\x1b[34m',
magenta: '\x1b[35m',
cyan: '\x1b[36m',
white: '\x1b[37m',
crimson: '\x1b[38m',
},
// Background colors
bg: {
black: '\x1b[40m',
red: '\x1b[41m',
green: '\x1b[42m',
yellow: '\x1b[43m',
blue: '\x1b[44m',
magenta: '\x1b[45m',
cyan: '\x1b[46m',
white: '\x1b[47m',
crimson: '\x1b[48m',
},
};
module.exports = class Logger {
constructor(appName = 'YourAppName', debugOn = true) {
this.appName = Log.fg.yellow + appName + Log.ac.reset;
this.debugOn = debugOn;
this.timeStart = Date.now();
this.timeEnd = null;
this.timeElapsedMs = null;
}
debug(msg, op = '') {
if (this.debugOn) {
this.timeEnd = Date.now();
this.timeElapsedMs = this.getFormatTime(Math.floor(this.timeEnd - this.timeStart));
console.debug(
'[' + this.getDataTime() + '] [' + this.appName + '] ' + msg,
util.inspect(op, options),
this.timeElapsedMs,
);
this.timeStart = Date.now();
}
}
log(msg, op = '') {
console.log('[' + this.getDataTime() + '] [' + this.appName + '] ' + msg, util.inspect(op, options));
}
info(msg, op = '') {
console.info('[' + this.getDataTime() + '] [' + this.appName + '] ' + msg, util.inspect(op, options));
}
warn(msg, op = '') {
console.warn('[' + this.getDataTime() + '] [' + this.appName + '] ' + msg, util.inspect(op, options));
}
error(msg, op = '') {
console.error('[' + this.getDataTime() + '] [' + this.appName + '] ' + msg, util.inspect(op, options));
}
getDataTime() {
return Log.fg.cyan + new Date().toISOString().replace(/T/, ' ').replace(/Z/, '') + Log.ac.reset;
}
getFormatTime(ms) {
let time = Math.floor(ms);
let type = 'ms';
if (ms >= 1000) {
time = Math.floor((ms / 1000) % 60);
type = 's';
}
if (ms >= 60000) {
time = Math.floor((ms / 1000 / 60) % 60);
type = 'm';
}
if (ms >= (3, 6e6)) {
time = Math.floor((ms / 1000 / 60 / 60) % 24);
type = 'h';
}
return Log.fg.magenta + '+' + time + type + Log.ac.reset;
}
};