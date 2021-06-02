I am starting a new thread and you guessed it it’s a game you have to say a coding language no repeated ones though it can be old or new.
So here are the rules
- No Repeating Languages
- No Putting more than one Language (so everyone gets a chance)
- No going WAY too off-topic
- Only Coding Languages are allowed
Extra challenge try to guess what the binary say converted to English if you guess it Private message and tell me (I have the answer)
01000001 01100010 01101111 01110101
01110100 00100000 00110111 00110000
00110000 00100000 01110000 01110010 01101111 01100111 01110010
01100001 01101101 01101101
01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000
01101100 01100001 01101110 01100111
01110101 01100001 01100111 01100101
01110011 00100000 01000101 01111000 01101001 01110011
01110100
To start off
CSS