Coding Languages *game*

I used JaM for a while in college. It was XEROX PARC’s language for developing graphics on the Star, predecessor to the Macintosh. It had no variables, just a stack. If you want to store something, put it on the stack and make sure you don’t wipe it out during a function call
Java
C++
Didn’t even make it past the 4 letter requirement to post so I gotta post this to explain why.
MUMPS (my favourite language)
C
To meet the four letter requirement:
Edit)
Forth
Off Topic:
Actually, you only need one of those.
is six characters.
Oooh…Assembly
(though that was kinda fun in a demented way since it was got a college class)
Makes me think of LOLCODE
[off-topic]
This site may be useful to learn further details of the obscure languages mentioned:
[/off-topic]
(already described by TB and @Erik_J)
I preceeded the three letter visible strings, ksh and now csh, with the hidden string .
I think I’ve seen TB use another method that also relied on non-displayed characters but I could be mistaken.
Ouch!!!
csh
EXEC
(Shell-script style language on the Oasis / THEOS range of operating systems)
Brainfuck
(Yes, that’s actually the language name. It was an exercise in demonstrating to a college class that you can make a language out of extremely minimal definitions.)
Hack lang
(Never used it in production myself though…)
Algol
Logo
ALGOL - one of the more awesome languages
is there a language called logo? Seems a bit weird🤔
COBOL