Coding Languages *game*

Prolog is a logic programming language associated with artificial intelligence and computational linguisti… and way too complicated for my feeble brain
Prolog was part of the degree course curriculum
Lets see if I can stick to languages i’ve actually used…
Ada.
Would not be a bad idea if that was part of the post requirements.
Pascal
Lisp
Python
Bash
ksh
PL2
Go (is only 2 characters)
PL/1 (still have nightmares on that gobbledy gook…)
Purl - oh, wait - that’s knitting!
Perl.
I used JaM for a while in college. It was XEROX PARC’s language for developing graphics on the Star, predecessor to the Macintosh. It had no variables, just a stack. If you want to store something, put it on the stack and make sure you don’t wipe it out during a function call
Java
C++
MUMPS (my favourite language)
C
Forth
Actually, you only need one of those.
is six characters.
Oooh…Assembly
(though that was kinda fun in a demented way since it was got a college class)
Makes me think of LOLCODE