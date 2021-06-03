Coding Languages *game*

Prolog is a logic programming language associated with artificial intelligence and computational linguisti… and way too complicated for my feeble brain :frowning:

Prolog was part of the degree course curriculum :frowning:

Lets see if I can stick to languages i’ve actually used…
Ada.

Would not be a bad idea if that was part of the post requirements.

Pascal

Lisp

Python

Bash :wink:

 ksh

PL2

@ronpat, how did you do that? My answer gave me the error message “Your post must be at least 4 characters”. Lol

Go (is only 2 characters)

PL/1 (still have nightmares on that gobbledy gook…)

Purl - oh, wait - that’s knitting!

Perl.

I used JaM for a while in college. It was XEROX PARC’s language for developing graphics on the Star, predecessor to the Macintosh. It had no variables, just a stack. If you want to store something, put it on the stack and make sure you don’t wipe it out during a function call :slight_smile:

Java

C++

:cry: Didn’t even make it past the 4 letter requirement to post so I gotta post this to explain why.

MUMPS (my favourite language)

C

To meet the four letter requirement:
&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

Forth

Actually, you only need one of those. &nbsp; is six characters. smile

Oooh…Assembly

(though that was kinda fun in a demented way since it was got a college class)

Makes me think of LOLCODE