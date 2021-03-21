Codignitor ajax within ajax, controller not receiving data

Hi guys,

CI Version 3

I am having a very very hard time finding the bug.

<script> $(document).delegate("#btn_upload", "click", function(event){ var fd = new FormData(); var files = $('#file')[0].files; var product_id=$("#product_id").val(); // Check file selected or not if(files.length > 0 ){ fd.append('file',files[0]); fd.append('product_id',product_id); //alert(fd); $.ajax({ url: '<?php echo base_url(); ?>products/photo_upload', type: 'POST', data: fd, processData: false, contentType: false, beforeSend:function(){ $("#loader_upload").show(); }, complete:function(){ $("#loader_upload").hide(); }, success:function(response){ $('#alert_upload').html(response); //if file upload is success. then write to db// if(response!=""){ var dataString = 'product_id='+ product_id + '&file_name=' + response; //alert(dataString); $.ajax({ url: '<?php echo base_url(); ?>products/update_photo_path_to_db', type: 'POST', data: dataString, contentType: false, processData: false, beforeSend:function(){ $("#loader_upload").show(); }, complete:function(){ $("#loader_upload").hide(); }, success: function(response){ console.log(response); $('#alert_upload').html(response); if(response=="1"){ //db update success }else{ alert('Opps. coult not update database.Please try again'); return false; } }, }); }else{ alert('Photo upload error.'); return false; } }, }); }else{ alert("Please select a file."); } }); </script>

Console > network > Headers

product_id=22&file_name=/home/likesril/ibfresh.domain.xyz/assets/uploads/22_user2-160x160.jpg

CI Controller

public function update_photo_path_to_db() { var_dump($this->input->post());

var dump out put : array(0) { }