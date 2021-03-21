Codignitor ajax within ajax, controller not receiving data

PHP
#1

Hi guys,

CI Version 3

I am having a very very hard time finding the bug.

<script>
$(document).delegate("#btn_upload", "click", function(event){
        

        var fd = new FormData();
        var files = $('#file')[0].files;
        var product_id=$("#product_id").val();
        
        // Check file selected or not
        if(files.length > 0 ){
           fd.append('file',files[0]);
           fd.append('product_id',product_id);
           //alert(fd);

           $.ajax({
              url: '<?php echo base_url(); ?>products/photo_upload',
              type: 'POST',
              data: fd,
              processData: false, 
              contentType: false,              

 
			  beforeSend:function(){
				 $("#loader_upload").show();
			  },

			  complete:function(){
				 $("#loader_upload").hide();
			  }, 
		 
              success:function(response){
                     $('#alert_upload').html(response);
                     
                     //if file upload is success. then write to db//
                     if(response!=""){
                          var dataString = 'product_id='+ product_id
                    					 + '&file_name=' + response;
                          //alert(dataString); 
                          
                          $.ajax({
                              url: '<?php echo base_url(); ?>products/update_photo_path_to_db',
                              type: 'POST',
                              data: dataString,
                              contentType: false,
                              processData: false,                              


                			  beforeSend:function(){
                				 $("#loader_upload").show();
                			  },
                
                			  complete:function(){
                				 $("#loader_upload").hide();
                			  },


                              success: function(response){
                                 console.log(response);
                                 $('#alert_upload').html(response);
                                 if(response=="1"){
                                    //db update success    
                                 }else{
                                    alert('Opps. coult not update database.Please try again');  
                                    return false;
                                 }
                              },
                           });                    
                        
                     }else{
                        alert('Photo upload error.');  
                        return false;
                     }
                     
                     
                     
              },
              
           });
        }else{
           alert("Please select a file.");
        }
});    
</script>

Console > network > Headers

product_id=22&file_name=/home/likesril/ibfresh.domain.xyz/assets/uploads/22_user2-160x160.jpg

CI Controller

    public function update_photo_path_to_db() {
        
            var_dump($this->input->post());

var dump out put : array(0) { }