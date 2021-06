Is there a way to make CodePen windows stretchable or larger by default?

People post CodePen in my threads trying to help, and the CodePen window is so small that it is unusable to me.

The height is mostly the issue, and you cannot view the final result, plus trying to do a side-by-side comparison of the code to the end web page is futile.

This is a major issue in my eyes, and I’d appreciate if it could be addressed!

Thanks.