Codepen and Questions

Thanks, Paul.

I think I’m having issues with VS Code. The first think I did was to try simply adding the second <img src tag. When I looked at Chrome, nothing had happened. It didn’t occur to me that the problem might be that VS Code Open with Live Server was not functioning correctly. That’s when I went down the other rabbit holes.

I have since noticed other issues with VS Code wrt to images and other changes I’ve made to my HTML. VS Code also quit saving my files automatically even though I’ve made no changes to its Settings options.

I’m going to uninstall VS Code and reinstall and see if I can get back to normal.