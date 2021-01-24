Codeigniter : Struggling to load a view inside an existing php file

Hi all

Message: Object of class CI_Loader could not be converted to string

I have Admin LTE setuped. I need to link a view to Admin LTE sidebar menu. The sidebar.php it self a php file. so how do i do the below

<li class=\"nav-item has-treeview\"> <a href=\"#\" class=\"nav-link\"> <i class=\"nav-icon fas fa-edit\"></i> <p> Customers <i class=\"fas fa-angle-left right\"></i> </p> </a> <ul class=\"nav nav-treeview\"> <li class=\"nav-item\"> <a href=\"/pages/vehicles/view/view.php\" class=\"nav-link\"> <i class=\"far fa-circle nav-icon\"></i> <p>View All</p> </a> </li> <li class=\"nav-item\"> <a href=\"<?php $this->load->view('admin/customers/add/add_form.php');?>\" class=\"nav-link\"> <i class=\"far fa-circle nav-icon\"></i> <p>Add Customers</p> </a> </li> </ul> </li>

You notice at the bottom? php tags within the sidebar.php file. but this gives and error.