Codeigniter : Struggling to load a view inside an existing php file

Message: Object of class CI_Loader could not be converted to string
I have Admin LTE setuped. I need to link a view to Admin LTE sidebar menu. The sidebar.php it self a php file. so how do i do the below
<li class=\"nav-item has-treeview\">
<a href=\"#\" class=\"nav-link\">
<i class=\"nav-icon fas fa-edit\"></i>
<p>
Customers
<i class=\"fas fa-angle-left right\"></i>
</p>
</a>
<ul class=\"nav nav-treeview\">
<li class=\"nav-item\">
<a href=\"/pages/vehicles/view/view.php\" class=\"nav-link\">
<i class=\"far fa-circle nav-icon\"></i>
<p>View All</p>
</a>
</li>
<li class=\"nav-item\">
<a href=\"<?php $this->load->view('admin/customers/add/add_form.php');?>\" class=\"nav-link\">
<i class=\"far fa-circle nav-icon\"></i>
<p>Add Customers</p>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</li>
You notice at the bottom? php tags within the sidebar.php file. but this gives and error.