Codeigniter : Struggling to load a view inside an existing php file

Hi all

Message: Object of class CI_Loader could not be converted to string

I have Admin LTE setuped. I need to link a view to Admin LTE sidebar menu. The sidebar.php it self a php file. so how do i do the below

          <li class=\"nav-item has-treeview\">
            <a href=\"#\" class=\"nav-link\">
              <i class=\"nav-icon fas fa-edit\"></i>
              <p>
                Customers
                <i class=\"fas fa-angle-left right\"></i>
              </p>
            </a>
            <ul class=\"nav nav-treeview\">
              <li class=\"nav-item\">
                <a href=\"/pages/vehicles/view/view.php\" class=\"nav-link\">
                  <i class=\"far fa-circle nav-icon\"></i>
                  <p>View All</p>
                </a>
              </li>
              <li class=\"nav-item\">
                <a href=\"<?php $this->load->view('admin/customers/add/add_form.php');?>\" class=\"nav-link\">
                  <i class=\"far fa-circle nav-icon\"></i>
                  <p>Add Customers</p>
                </a>
              </li>
            </ul>
          </li>

You notice at the bottom? php tags within the sidebar.php file. but this gives and error.