Codeigniter Issue With Loading View Page

Hi All

Please help me before i pull my hair out and burn it.

I’m learning codeigniter and trying to create an ajax form that submits to the database. I’m new to OOP & MVC and starting to get my head round it except in trying to create the form i’m getting an error of “Unable to load the requested file: contact/index” but have no idea why as the ->view points straight to it. I have header and footer working ok if i take the main page view out of the equation. Please can one of you kind folk look over my controller & model to see if there is something i’m missing? I feel there is something super obvious i’m missing but i’ve been staring at it too long to see.

The index file is located as follows: views/contact/index/php.

Also i have set a route to the file as follows:-

$route['contact'] = 'contact/index';

Controller:-

<?php defined('BASEPATH') OR exit('No direct script access allowed'); class Contact extends CI_Controller { // construct public function __construct() { parent::__construct(); $this->load->model('Contactmodel', 'contactmodel'); } // index contactmodel public function index() { $data = array(); $data['metaDescription'] = 'Contact Form Meta Desc'; $data['metaKeywords'] = 'Contact Form Keywords'; $data['title'] = "Contact Us"; $this->load->view('templates/header'); $this->load->view('contact/index', $data); $this->load->view('templates/footer'); } // submit contact form public function submitEnquiry() { $json = array(); $name = $this->input->post('name'); $email = $this->input->post('email'); $contactNo = $this->input->post('contact_no'); $note = $this->input->post('note'); $enquiry = $this->input->post('enquiry'); // name validation if(empty(trim($name))){ $json['error']['name'] = 'Please enter full name'; } // email validation if(empty(trim($email))){ $json['error']['email'] = 'Please enter email address'; } // check email validation if ($this->contactmodel->validateEmail($email) == FALSE) { $json['error']['email'] = 'Please enter valid email address'; } // check conatct no validation if($this->contactmodel->validateMobile($contactNo) == FALSE) { $json['error']['contactno'] = 'Please enter valid contact no. format: 9000000001'; } // note validation if(empty($note)){ $json['error']['note'] = 'Please enter your enquiry'; } if(empty($json['error'])){ $this->contactmodel->setName(trim($name)); $this->contactmodel->setEmail($email); $this->contactmodel->setContactNo($contactNo); $this->contactmodel->setNote($note); $this->contactmodel->setEnquiry($enquiry); try { $last_id = $this->contactmodel->create(); } catch (Exception $e) { var_dump($e->getMessage()); } if (!empty($last_id) && $last_id > 0) { $json['status'] = 'success'; } } echo json_encode($json); } }

Model:-

<?php if (!defined('BASEPATH')) exit('No direct script access allowed'); class Contactmodel extends CI_Model { private $_name; private $_email; private $_contactNo; private $_note; private $_enquiry; public function setName($name) { $this->_name = $name; } public function setEmail($email) { $this->_email = $email; } public function setContactNo($contactNo) { $this->_contactNo = $contactNo; } public function setNote($note) { $this->_note = $note; } public function setEnquiry($enquiry) { $this->_enquiry = $enquiry; } // save value in database public function create() { $data = array( 'name' => $this->_name, 'email' => $this->_email, 'contactno' => $this->_contactNo, 'note' => $this->_note, 'enquiry' => $this->_enquiry, ); $this->db->insert('contactenq', $data); return $this->db->insert_id(); } // email validation public function validateEmail($email) { return preg_match('/^[^\@]+@.*.[a-z]{2,15}$/i', $email)?TRUE:FALSE; } /* mobile validation public function validateMobile($mobile) { return preg_match('/^[0-9]{10}+$/', $mobile)?TRUE:FALSE; }*/ }

Also separately, is there an easier way to debug codeigniter. I used to use the PHP error log when i was doing procedural but i cant find the same function with CI.

Thank you in advance.