Codeigniter Blank Screen

Morning all gents.

I spent quite a few hours last night & this morning trying to figure this out, trying different things & reading the PHP manual.

Essentially, i’m stuck on trying to hash the password before its checked against the database.

In the controller i have the following which is called by the form;

function auth() { $email = $this->input->post('email',TRUE); $password = $this->input->post('password', TRUE); $validate = $this->loginmodel->validate($email, $password);

So i see 2 ways of doing verifying the password vs the hash;

option 1: i hash the password from the form in the controller before its checked against the validate function which calls the model and checks the password hash against the db or…

option 2: inside the model i check the hash against the database and then return the data back to the controller to continue…

Model for reference:- (This is the best option i’ve come up with so far)

function validate($email,$password) { $this->db->where('email',$email); $hash = $this->db->where('password', $password); return password_verify($hash, $password); return $result; }

Of which i get an error of

Message: password_verify() expects parameter 1 to be string, object given

Either way, i’m struggling on how best to write this. Please could one of you kind folk advise. (Be gentle i’m still new to OOP)

Thank you in advance.