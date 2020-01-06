Codeigniter Blank Screen

Hey John
Session folder is writable
'db_debug' => (ENVIRONMENT !== 'development'),
error_reporting(-1);
$config['log_threshold'] = 4;
Log File:
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Config Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Hooks Class Initialized
DEBUG - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> UTF-8 Support Enabled
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Utf8 Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> URI Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Router Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Output Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Security Class Initialized
DEBUG - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Global POST, GET and COOKIE data sanitized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Input Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Language Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Loader Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Helper loaded: url_helper
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Database Driver Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Session: Class initialized using 'files' driver.
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Controller Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Model "Loginmodel" initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Helper loaded: form_helper
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Form Validation Class Initialized
INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Final output sent to browser
DEBUG - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Total execution time: 0.0304
Also where would you suggest the Force Error echo goes? Model or Controller?
Thanks in advance.