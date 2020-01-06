Codeigniter Blank Screen

Morning All
I’m completely baffled, i have created a multilevel user login system but upon login it just shows a blank page and the function in the url
/Login/auth and no errors.
I’ve tried a million different things to see where the script is stopping and i believe its the Loginmodel.
I’m new to OOP php so be gentle …
I’m completely baffled as i should be getting an error with the password_verify (which i know is incorrect but thats another battle for once i’ve fixed this one).
Please can someone advise where i might be going wrong:-
Controller: Login.php
class Login extends CI_Controller
{
public function __construct()
{
parent::__construct();
$this->load->model('loginmodel');
$this->load->helper('url_helper');
$this->load->helper('form');
$this->load->library('form_validation');
//$this->load->library('database');
}
public function index()
{
$data = array();
$data['metaDescription'] = 'Login Form Meta Desc';
$data['metaKeywords'] = 'Login Form Keywords';
$data['title'] = "Login Page";
$this->load->view('templates/header');
$this->load->view('pages/login/index', $data);
$this->load->view('templates/footer');
}
function auth()
{
$email = $this->input->post('email',TRUE);
$password = $this->input->post('password', TRUE);
$validate = $this->loginmodel->validate($email,$password);
if($validate->num_rows() > 0)
{
$data = $validate->row_array();
$fname = $data['fname'];
$email = $data['email'];
$user_level = $data['user_level'];
$companyname = $data['companyname'];
$mobileno = $data['mobileno'];
$avatar = $data['avatar'];
$sesdata = array
(
'fname' => $fname,
'email' => $email,
'user_level' => $user_level,
'companyname' => $companyname,
'mobileno' => $mobileno,
'avatar' => $avatar,
'logged_in' => TRUE
);
$this->session->set_userdata($sesdata);
if($user_level === '99'){ // access login for admin
redirect('Loginredir/admin');
}
elseif($user_level === '1') // access login for dealer
{
redirect('Loginredir/dealer');
}
else
{
echo $this->session->set_flashdata('msg','Username or Password is Wrong');
redirect('login');
}
}
function logout()
{
$this->session->sess_destroy();
redirect('login');
}
}
}
The Model: Loginmodel.php
class Loginmodel extends CI_Model
{
public function __construct()
{
$this->load->database();
}
function validate($email,$password)
{
$this->db->where('email',$email);
$this->db->where('password',$password);
password_verify('password',$password);
$result = $this->db->get('dealers');
return $result;
}
}
& the redirect controller which is called by the main controller Login.php
class Loginredir extends CI_Controller
{
function __construct()
{
parent::__construct();
if($this->session->userdata('logged_in') !== TRUE)
{
redirect('login');
echo 'bread';
}
}
function admin()
{
//Allows access to admin only
if($this->session->userdata('level')==='99')
{
$this->load->view('admin');
$this->load->view('templates/adminheader2');
echo 'eggs';
}
else
{
echo "You do not have permission to access this area!";
}
}
function dealer()
{
//Allows access to staff only
if($this->session->userdata('level')==='1')
{
$this->load->view('dealer');
echo 'beef';
}
else
{
echo "Access Denied";
}
}
}
Ignore the echo’s as this was just me trying to test how far the script got to.
Thanks in advance all.