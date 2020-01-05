Codeigniter Blank Screen

Morning All

I’m completely baffled, i have created a multilevel user login system but upon login it just shows a blank page and the function in the url /Login/auth and no errors.

I’ve tried a million different things to see where the script is stopping and i believe its the Loginmodel.

I’m new to OOP php so be gentle …

I’m completely baffled as i should be getting an error with the password_verify (which i know is incorrect but thats another battle for once i’ve fixed this one).

Please can someone advise where i might be going wrong:-

Controller: Login.php

class Login extends CI_Controller { public function __construct() { parent::__construct(); $this->load->model('loginmodel'); $this->load->helper('url_helper'); $this->load->helper('form'); $this->load->library('form_validation'); //$this->load->library('database'); } public function index() { $data = array(); $data['metaDescription'] = 'Login Form Meta Desc'; $data['metaKeywords'] = 'Login Form Keywords'; $data['title'] = "Login Page"; $this->load->view('templates/header'); $this->load->view('pages/login/index', $data); $this->load->view('templates/footer'); } function auth() { $email = $this->input->post('email',TRUE); $password = $this->input->post('password', TRUE); $validate = $this->loginmodel->validate($email,$password); if($validate->num_rows() > 0) { $data = $validate->row_array(); $fname = $data['fname']; $email = $data['email']; $user_level = $data['user_level']; $companyname = $data['companyname']; $mobileno = $data['mobileno']; $avatar = $data['avatar']; $sesdata = array ( 'fname' => $fname, 'email' => $email, 'user_level' => $user_level, 'companyname' => $companyname, 'mobileno' => $mobileno, 'avatar' => $avatar, 'logged_in' => TRUE ); $this->session->set_userdata($sesdata); if($user_level === '99'){ // access login for admin redirect('Loginredir/admin'); } elseif($user_level === '1') // access login for dealer { redirect('Loginredir/dealer'); } else { echo $this->session->set_flashdata('msg','Username or Password is Wrong'); redirect('login'); } } function logout() { $this->session->sess_destroy(); redirect('login'); } } }

The Model: Loginmodel.php

class Loginmodel extends CI_Model { public function __construct() { $this->load->database(); } function validate($email,$password) { $this->db->where('email',$email); $this->db->where('password',$password); password_verify('password',$password); $result = $this->db->get('dealers'); return $result; } }

& the redirect controller which is called by the main controller Login.php

class Loginredir extends CI_Controller { function __construct() { parent::__construct(); if($this->session->userdata('logged_in') !== TRUE) { redirect('login'); echo 'bread'; } } function admin() { //Allows access to admin only if($this->session->userdata('level')==='99') { $this->load->view('admin'); $this->load->view('templates/adminheader2'); echo 'eggs'; } else { echo "You do not have permission to access this area!"; } } function dealer() { //Allows access to staff only if($this->session->userdata('level')==='1') { $this->load->view('dealer'); echo 'beef'; } else { echo "Access Denied"; } } }

Ignore the echo’s as this was just me trying to test how far the script got to.

Thanks in advance all.