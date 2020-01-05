Codeigniter Blank Screen

#1

Morning All

I’m completely baffled, i have created a multilevel user login system but upon login it just shows a blank page and the function in the url /Login/auth and no errors.
I’ve tried a million different things to see where the script is stopping and i believe its the Loginmodel.
I’m new to OOP php so be gentle :laughing:
I’m completely baffled as i should be getting an error with the password_verify (which i know is incorrect but thats another battle for once i’ve fixed this one).

Please can someone advise where i might be going wrong:-

Controller: Login.php

class Login extends CI_Controller
{
    public function __construct()
    {
        parent::__construct();
        $this->load->model('loginmodel');
        $this->load->helper('url_helper');
        $this->load->helper('form');
        $this->load->library('form_validation');
        //$this->load->library('database');
    }

    public function index()
    {
        $data = array();
        $data['metaDescription'] = 'Login Form Meta Desc';
        $data['metaKeywords'] = 'Login Form Keywords';
        $data['title'] = "Login Page";
        $this->load->view('templates/header');
        $this->load->view('pages/login/index', $data);
        $this->load->view('templates/footer');
    } 

    function auth()
    {
        $email    = $this->input->post('email',TRUE);
        $password = $this->input->post('password', TRUE);
        $validate = $this->loginmodel->validate($email,$password);
        
        if($validate->num_rows() > 0)
        {
            $data  = $validate->row_array();
            $fname       = $data['fname'];
            $email       = $data['email'];
            $user_level  = $data['user_level'];
            $companyname = $data['companyname'];
            $mobileno    = $data['mobileno'];
            $avatar      = $data['avatar'];
            $sesdata = array
            (
                'fname'       => $fname,
                'email'       => $email,
                'user_level'  => $user_level,
                'companyname' => $companyname,
                'mobileno'    => $mobileno,
                'avatar'      => $avatar,
                'logged_in' => TRUE
            );
            $this->session->set_userdata($sesdata);
            
            if($user_level === '99'){ // access login for admin
               redirect('Loginredir/admin');
            }
            elseif($user_level === '1') // access login for dealer
            { 
                redirect('Loginredir/dealer');
            }
            else
            {
                echo $this->session->set_flashdata('msg','Username or Password is Wrong');
                redirect('login');
            }
        }
     
            function logout()
            {
                $this->session->sess_destroy();
                redirect('login');
            }
    }
     
}

The Model: Loginmodel.php

class Loginmodel extends CI_Model 
{
    public function __construct()
    {
        $this->load->database();
    }

    function validate($email,$password)
    {

        $this->db->where('email',$email);
        $this->db->where('password',$password);
        password_verify('password',$password);

        $result = $this->db->get('dealers');
        
        return $result;
        
    }
     
}

& the redirect controller which is called by the main controller Login.php

class Loginredir extends CI_Controller
{
    function __construct()
    {
        parent::__construct();
        if($this->session->userdata('logged_in') !== TRUE)
        {
            redirect('login');
            echo 'bread';
        }
    }
    
    function admin()
    {
        //Allows access to admin only
        if($this->session->userdata('level')==='99')
        {
            $this->load->view('admin');
            $this->load->view('templates/adminheader2');
            echo 'eggs';
        }
        else
        {
            echo "You do not have permission to access this area!";
        }
    
    }
    
    function dealer()
    {
        //Allows access to staff only
        if($this->session->userdata('level')==='1')
        {
            $this->load->view('dealer');
            echo 'beef';
        }
        else
        {
            echo "Access Denied";
        }
    }
}

Ignore the echo’s as this was just me trying to test how far the script got to.

Thanks in advance all.

#2

Check:

  1. writable folder is writable
  2. CI_ENVIRONMENT set to “development”
  3. PHP error_reporting(-1); and not modified later in any file
  4. CI error logging is working and change parameter to maximum errors
  5. force error by echo $x/yyyyy;
#3

Hey John

Session folder is writable
'db_debug' => (ENVIRONMENT !== 'development'),
error_reporting(-1);
$config['log_threshold'] = 4;
Log File:

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Config Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Hooks Class Initialized

DEBUG - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> UTF-8 Support Enabled

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Utf8 Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> URI Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Router Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Output Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Security Class Initialized

DEBUG - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Global POST, GET and COOKIE data sanitized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Input Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Language Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Loader Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Helper loaded: url_helper

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Database Driver Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Session: Class initialized using 'files' driver.

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Controller Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Model "Loginmodel" initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Helper loaded: form_helper

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Form Validation Class Initialized

INFO - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Final output sent to browser

DEBUG - 2020-01-04 10:05:41 --> Total execution time: 0.0304

Also where would you suggest the Force Error echo goes? Model or Controller?

Thanks in advance.

#4

I’m guessing and because of the above would try and find which view is being called by echoing the following before calling the view.

// Modify to suit requirements
echo '<pre>';// add line feeds to array elements 
echo __method__;
echo __line__;
print_r($this->variable_To_examine); 
die: // halt execution and show results in browser

// Script to call view
#5

I don’t know what framework you’re using but this code:

$this->db->where('email',$email);
$this->db->where('password',$password);
password_verify('password',$password);

$result = $this->db->get('dealers');

appears to be specifying a “where” condition for the password matching the password that the user types. Unless you’re storing plain-text passwords, or the next line somehow alters things (and I think it looks like a call to password_verify that does nothing with the result), I can’t see how this would retrieve a user.

#6

Thanks John, i placed it in the model as it had no effect in the controller and it fired an error of undefined property and then as from the variable in print_r it echoed the data that was supplied from the login form. Being new to OOP i’m not sure where to go from here.

Currently i’m learning Codeigniter. The passwords are currently hashed using password_hash. Being new to this framework & OOP i’m trying to figure out how to compare the hash in the db with the password that the user has submitted.

#7

Morning all gents.

I spent quite a few hours last night & this morning trying to figure this out, trying different things & reading the PHP manual.

Essentially, i’m stuck on trying to hash the password before its checked against the database.

In the controller i have the following which is called by the form;

function auth()
    {
        $email    = $this->input->post('email',TRUE);
        $password = $this->input->post('password', TRUE);
        $validate = $this->loginmodel->validate($email, $password);

So i see 2 ways of doing verifying the password vs the hash;

option 1: i hash the password from the form in the controller before its checked against the validate function which calls the model and checks the password hash against the db or…

option 2: inside the model i check the hash against the database and then return the data back to the controller to continue…

Model for reference:- (This is the best option i’ve come up with so far)

    function validate($email,$password)
    {
        

        $this->db->where('email',$email);
        $hash = $this->db->where('password', $password);
        return password_verify($hash, $password); 

        return $result;
    }

Of which i get an error of
Message: password_verify() expects parameter 1 to be string, object given :confounded:

Either way, i’m struggling on how best to write this. Please could one of you kind folk advise. (Be gentle i’m still new to OOP) :joy:

Thank you in advance.

#8

Try debugging function validate(…) and printing the return value print_r($result);

I think you will get a surprise :slight_smile:

#9

In my messing around last night i may have hashed out the line that calls the table in the db… :see_no_evil:

function validate($email,$password)
    {
        

        $this->db->where('email',$email);
        $hash = $this->db->where('password', $password);
        return password_verify($hash, $password); 
        $result = $this->db->get('dealers');

        //print_r($result);
        return $result;

Good spot John, unfortunately it doesn’t cure the issue of password_verify expects string but gets object. :weary:

#10

I think the function calls return far too soon and will not execute any script after the return statement.

What value should function password_verify(…) return?

Should $result be the function return value?

#11

Fair point.

I need password_verify to compare the users password in a hashed format against the users hashed password thats stored on the database.
Once the password_verify function has compared the 2 hashes and agreed they match for the script to continue accordingly.

#12

Can you try the following:

// return password_verify($hash, $password); 
$tmp = password_verify($hash, $password); 
echo gettype($tmp);
die;
#13

Hey John

Thanks for the suggestion. I got the following error:-
Message: password_verify() expects parameter 1 to be string, object given

and then Boolean echo’d out underneath the error message.