Code works in java but not in c# or no equivalent is found

I m trying to click on each link on a web page (selenium + C#) . the code below works in java but trying to get it to work in c# is challenging. the issues i encounter is the get[i] and chord in the code. i cant find equivalent in C#. the rest of the code works apart from the get[i] and chord. any ideas how to convert these two c# please or modify the last 2 lines of code? the login of the code definitely works in java.

IWebElement links3 = OpenPageSteps.driver1.FindElement(By.XPath("//*[@id='content']/ul")); Console.WriteLine(links3.FindElements(By.TagName("a")).Count()); for (int i=0; i<links3.FindElements(By.TagName("a")).Count; i++) { string opentabs = Keys.Chord(Keys.Control,Keys.Enter); links3.FindElements(By.TagName("a")).get[i].SendKeys(opentabs); }