Code to insert background image to WP login form

Hello,
I want to add a background image to the WordPress Login Form.
I inserted this code in my “functions.php” file, but unfortunately, I got an error message.
The code inserted is:
function login_background_image() {
echo ‘<style type=”text/css”>
body.login{
background-image: url( “http://example.com/wp-uploads/image.png” )!important;
}
</style>’;
}
add_action(‘login_head’, ‘login_background_image’);
The error message was pointed on this line:
echo ‘<style type=”text/css”>
What kind of error was it? Can you please sort out this code?
I really need to insert this code correctly, since it’s the simplest way to add a background image to my form.
Thank so much for your help.