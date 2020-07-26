Code to insert background image to WP login form

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello,

I want to add a background image to the WordPress Login Form.

I inserted this code in my “functions.php” file, but unfortunately, I got an error message.

The code inserted is:

function login_background_image() {
echo ‘<style type=”text/css”>
body.login{
background-image: url( “http://example.com/wp-uploads/image.png” )!important;
}
</style>’;
}
add_action(‘login_head’, ‘login_background_image’);

The error message was pointed on this line:

echo ‘<style type=”text/css”>

What kind of error was it? Can you please sort out this code?

I really need to insert this code correctly, since it’s the simplest way to add a background image to my form.

Thank so much for your help.

#2

Wouldn’t it be easier to amend the CSS file?

#3

Hello Gandalf,

Thanks for your reply.

How to do as you suggested using CSS file?

I tried to insert only this in my CSS:

body.login{
background-image: url( “http://example.com/wp-uploads/image.png” )!important;
}

but it seems not working!

#4

We can’t really tell without seeing the appropriate HTML, but I don’t think you will need body.login - .login should suffice.

#5

It seems you have a typo there. If it is not the body that has the class-name “login”, the selector should probably be like:

body .login{

Mind the space that separates the two parts “body” and “.login”.

Either fix the typo or skip the “body” part as @Gandalf already suggested.

1 Like
#6

All of your code’s quotation marks appear to be incorrect. :eek:
This should be…

body .login{
background-image: url( "http://example.com/wp-uploads/image.png")!important;
}

Also there is no need to use…

type="text/css"

coothead

#7

That might well have been Discourse being “helpful”.

1 Like
#8

…or not. :smiley:

coothead

#9

Hello @davidovic123,

It would be nice to see the exact error message.

One thing I noticed is that you are using the login_head action. I use the login_enqueue_scripts action to add a background image to my /wp-admin/ login pages.

I do this in my cme plugin. Feel free to review the code, fork it, or install the zip from the release tag.

Here’s what it looks like.

cme-login-screengrab
cme-login-screengrab2374×1974 768 KB

Enjoy!

P.S. Quotes in the CSS url function are optional. I always leave them out.

1 Like
#10

Hello,

It works. Really nice.

But there is one thing:
When you log out, there is a “dark Grey color screen” pops up before our background image displays on the screen.

I added:

transition: none;

to the backgroud image code, but with no effect!

How to get rid of this grey screen transition pop up?

Thank you @mark334 for your help.

Cheers!

1 Like
#11

Hello @davidovic123,

Wonderful. Glad it’s working for you.

If I understand your follow-up question correctly, I think you want to remove the linear gradient.

So, delete or override this rule.

linear-gradient(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5), rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)),

Give that a try.

If you follow this approach and you want to get that darkened effect back, then you’ll need to darken (i.e., reduce brightness) the image using your photo editor instead of using CSS. I hope that makes sense.

Thanks!

#12

If you’d like to play around with background colour transitions, please give this CSS a try.

transition: background 0.5s linear;

Live demo on CodePen.

Cheers!