Code to insert background image to WP login form

Hello,

I want to add a background image to the WordPress Login Form.

I inserted this code in my “functions.php” file, but unfortunately, I got an error message.

The code inserted is:

function login_background_image() { echo ‘<style type=”text/css”> body.login{ background-image: url( “http://example.com/wp-uploads/image.png” )!important; } </style>’; } add_action(‘login_head’, ‘login_background_image’);

The error message was pointed on this line:

echo ‘<style type=”text/css”>

What kind of error was it? Can you please sort out this code?

I really need to insert this code correctly, since it’s the simplest way to add a background image to my form.

Thank so much for your help.