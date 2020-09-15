Code to create Web Page shake/shudder

pete57: pete57: I’m using Xara Web Designer Premium 17 to build my new website but what and how do I add this to my page?

That would be a question for the Xara support forums as I doubt anyone here uses wysiwyg editors any more. Most of the coders here do it from scratch so I’m not sure you will get the answer you need here unfortunately.

Usually there will be some sort of mechanism to add custom code and html etc (as in wordpress) but it usually involves a bit of effort. You will need to be able to add the script and the required css and be able to target the button via its id or class.

I had a quick link at the documentation but it doesn’t even mention custom code although I notice someone n the support forums mentioned the placeholder you talked about but alas could not find it in the documentation.

It may be that Xara does not allow the type of customisation you need as some web builders are very rigid in what they allow.