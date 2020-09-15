Code to create Web Page shake/shudder

Hi All,
I don’t know if anybody on here can help me…
I’m trying to find some code (CSS) that will allow me to make my whole web page shake/shudder for a second or two when pressing a big red button that states “Do Not Press”
Any ideas anybody?
Thanks!
Pete
Hi you would need some JS if you want it to work on click and then add a class to the body element. You can then use that class to do a CSS animation on the body element which should shake the whole page.
Here’s a rough example.
I didn’t know the exact solution but see if this helps https://elrumordelaluz.github.io/csshake/
They are good effects but the OP will still need to apply those classes dynamically to make it all happen on the click of the button (as in my example). The css animations are (generally) the easy part and I wouldn’t use a library for one effect although looking at the code will provide a good learning experience in how to animate keyframes etc