Code only works in dev tools debugger

JavaScript
Hi, I am building a dark mode switcher. Therefore I implemented the dark-mode class in CSS. I toggle this via JS:

const button = document.getElementById("button");

button.addEventListener("click", toggler);

function toggler() {
  var element = document.body;
  document.body.classList.toggle("dark-mode");
}

Strange thing: It only works when running the chrome / firefox debugger in devtool (Clicken the source, setting a mouse click event and going step by step though the code. It does not work without devtools.) What am I missing?
Thank you very much

Here is a link to codepen.

Hi @sh11, surely you wanted to post a link to a pen including your code? ;-) Anyway, the JS as is works for me…

Hi @m3g4p0p thank you for your reply. But I don’t understand, why my code works while running debugging mode in devtools – but not without. Do you have an idea? Have a nice day

Where have you placed the JS in relation to the html?

Hi @PaulOB in a separate file on the same level. alerting “hi” when running the toggler function works.

</body>

<script src="./app.js"></script>

</html>

Best, Sven
  var element = document.body; // <--- redundant
  document.body.classList.toggle("dark-mode");

Just to point out, you assign document.body to ‘element’ then never use it.

Given document.body is only used once in that function, you could probably do without it.

Should be

<script src="./app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

Just before the closing body tag :slight_smile:

Hi @rpg_digital, thank you very much. :slight_smile:
But placing the script tag above the closing body-tag does not help either. It’s like before: Opening debugger tool in devtools: Page switche to dark mode. without dev tool, no dark side of my page. Pls. see attached screenshot.

