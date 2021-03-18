Code only works in dev tools debugger

Hi, I am building a dark mode switcher. Therefore I implemented the dark-mode class in CSS. I toggle this via JS:

const button = document.getElementById("button"); button.addEventListener("click", toggler); function toggler() { var element = document.body; document.body.classList.toggle("dark-mode"); }

Strange thing: It only works when running the chrome / firefox debugger in devtool (Clicken the source, setting a mouse click event and going step by step though the code. It does not work without devtools.) What am I missing?

Thank you very much

Here is a link to codepen.