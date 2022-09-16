Code for credit card number anonymization

This is purely an exercise and I am not actually working with credit card numbers, but I would like some help with this section of my JavaScript class. Everything up until the spacer binder is part of the curriculum. I decided I wanted to make this look a little more complete and add a space after every four digits. I found match(/.{1,4}/g); in a search for this very functionality (here) and tried to apply it to my code without actually understanding how it works. Is this the most straightforward solution? If it is how have I implemented it incorrectly and can you break it down for me?

`const maskCreditCard = function (number) {

const str = number + ‘’;

const last = str.slice(-4);

return last.padStart(str.length, ‘*’);

const spacer = last.match(/.{1,4}/g);

return spacer.join(’ ');

};

console.log(maskCreditCard(4916490201037007));

`

Thank you for taking the time!