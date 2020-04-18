Code for Book record management

Your query is failing with an error for some reason, but you don’t have useful error handling for all the database statements that can fail. Add the following line of code before the point where you make the database connection, then insure that php’s error_reporting is set to E_ALL and display_errors is set to ON -

// set the mysqli error mode to exceptions, then let php catch the exception, where it will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will 'automatically' get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);