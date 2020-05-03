Code for Book record management

You would use
var_dump() anywhere you need to know the contents of a variable. So in your form-processing code, you could put it just before you start assigning the form values to local variables.
// PUT IT HERE
var_dump($_POST);
$Title=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['title']);
$Price=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['price']);
$Author=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['author']);
As @brianjamestorr said earlier, though, check your database column names for case sensitivity. In your image of the database layout, you have these three column names:
title
price
Author
In your query, you try to update
title
Price
Author
which as you can see, is different. I haven’t come across this problem before, but I tend to do all my stuff in lower-case anyway. The doc suggests that not all MySQL servers care about case, but it’s worth a try.
This means that in your database, you have default values set for the title and price columns of NULL, but you also don’t allow NULL to be stored in those columns. So if you don’t provide a value in either of those columns, it will default to NULL, which is not allowed, and the insert will fail. So you either have to make sure you are not inserting NULL values there (by perhaps checking and throwing an error back to you user), or allow NULL, or set a default value.