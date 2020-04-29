Code for Book record management

<?php
$con=mysqli_connect('localhost','root') ;
if($con=== false)
{
die ("error : could not conect ." .
mysqli_connect_error());
}
mysqli_select_db($con,'BRM_DB');
$Title=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['title']);
$Price=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['price']);
$Author=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['author']);
$query="INSERT INTO book(title,Price,Author)VALUES('$Title',$Price,'$Author')";
if(mysqli_query($con,$query))
{
echo ("Record inserted");
}
else
{
echo ("insertion failed");
}
mysqli_close($con);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Insertion</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Book Record Management</h1>
<a href="insertform.php">click here</a>
</body>
</html>
What am I doing wrong here? I don’t know why it’s give “insertion failed”. Please some solve this problem I’m naive in it.