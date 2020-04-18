Code for Book record management

<?php $con=mysqli_connect('localhost','root') ; if($con=== false) { die ("error : could not conect ." . mysqli_connect_error()); } mysqli_select_db($con,'BRM_DB'); $Title=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['title']); $Price=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['price']); $Author=mysqli_real_escape_string($con, $_REQUEST ['author']); $query="INSERT INTO book(title,Price,Author)VALUES('$Title',$Price,'$Author')"; if(mysqli_query($con,$query)) { echo ("Record inserted"); } else { echo ("insertion failed"); } mysqli_close($con); ?>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Insertion</title> </head> <body> <h1>Book Record Management</h1> <a href="insertform.php">click here</a> </body> </html>

What am I doing wrong here? I don’t know why it’s give “insertion failed”. Please some solve this problem I’m naive in it.