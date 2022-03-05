CMS to retrofit into existing website

Well it is hard to recommend a good replacement as there are many decisions that go into selecting such a product. Do you need something which has a lot of support from the community for when you run into errors? Does your clients really like plugins? Are you ok with going for something that is free but have to pay for support? Do you mind going with a lesser known product that may have a security hole that you will have to patch yourself? Then of course you have to know what their minimum system requirements are and the programming language it might expect you to work with to enhance it.

Given all this, it is hard to recommend a perfect product. But some I have worked with that are decent include:

WordPress - Most popular CMS so it has tons of support, plenty of plugins, works in PHP and is regularly updated ModX - Decent CMS, not that well known, PHP based, has a free version you have to dig for a bit in their website. But being small doesn’t have a lot of community support. Joomla! - I am not a fan of this product, but a lot of people out there are. You decide.

Then of course you can go to Wikipedia’s list of CMS systems which also highlight some of their requirements and links to their sites to learn more… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_content_management_systems

Hopefully that is enough to get you started.