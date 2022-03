I’ve been using Perch CMS for a while now but as this is no longer available, I’m looking for an alternative with an interface that’s easy for clients to use and which can be retrofitted onto an existing site.

I don’t want to pay a monthly fee and want to host the CMS on my own servers.

I don’t mind paying a moderate one off fee (Perch was £60).

Can anyone suggest a good Perch alternative?