CMS for website

What is the best CMS with the most extensions to create a site?

More details required as different CMS work better for different sites.

This is like boardgamegeek.com but for our local gamers only.

Thanks for giving me a Chance to talk for Best CMS.
As far as my opinion is concerned a WordPress is only the CMS tool providing a good extension tools and provide complete plugins and extension according to requirements of the website user.

