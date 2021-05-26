Closing php loop correctly

I am using PHP loop to output the list of post links grouped by year.

<?php /** * Template for displaying archive page **/ get_header(); ?> <main id="primary" class="page-archive"> <h1>Archive</h1> <?php // https://wordpress.stackexchange.com/questions/144570/output-yearly-archive-within-a-page $posts = new WP_Query ( array ( 'post_type'=>'post', 'post_status'=>'publish', 'posts_per_page'=>-1 ) ); if ( $posts->have_posts() ) : ?> <!-- the loop --> <?php while ( $posts->have_posts() ) : $posts->the_post(); $year = get_the_time('Y'); if ($posts->current_post === 0) printf( '<h3>%s</h3>', $year ); elseif ($last_year !== $year) printf( '<h3>%s</h3>', $year ); ?> <div> <a href="<?php the_permalink() ?>"><?php the_title() ?></a> <div><?php the_time( 'j F Y' ) ?></div> </div> <?php if ( ( $posts->current_post + 1 ) === $posts->post_count ) echo '</li>'; // Always close the <li> at the end of the loop $last_year = $year; endwhile; ?> <?php endif ?> <!-- end of the loop --> </main><!-- #main --> <?php get_sidebar(); get_footer();

In the original code conditional if statement is used to close li

<?php if ( ( $posts->current_post + 1 ) === $posts->post_count ) echo '</li>'; // Always close the <li> at the end of the loop $last_year = $year; endwhile; ?>

Since I am not using HTML list to output posts and don’t need ul and li, what would be the correct way to close the above loop when theres no more posts and without using echo ‘li’; ?