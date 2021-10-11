What is a good way to determine where all the closing tags go to?
How do you know which goes to which?
A way to know which closing tag belongs to which opening tag.
Do these 2 closing
</div> tags go anywhere, or do they stay where they are?
What’s the rule of thumb, if it doesn’t break the code, then leave them where they are?
<div class="container"></div> <!-- .container -->
<div class="video video-frame"></div><!-- .video-frame -->
Can someone tell me if I made any mistakes.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/oph29brq/
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="curtain-wrapper">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="curtain ">
<div class="container"></div> <!-- .container -->
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper">
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div><!-- .video-frame -->
</div><!-- .wrap -->
</div> <!-- .video-wrapper -->
</div><!-- .video-ratio-keeper -->
<div class="panel-left"></div><!-- .panel-left -->
<div class="panel-right"></div><!-- .panelright -->
<div class="jacket" title="Play">
<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg> </div><!-- .jacket -->
</div> <!-- .curtain -->
</div> <!-- .curtain-ratio-keeper -->
</div> <!-- .curtain-wrapper -->
</div><!-- .tcell -->
</div><!-- .outer -->