What is a good way to determine where all the closing tags go to?

How do you know which goes to which?

A way to know which closing tag belongs to which opening tag.

Do these 2 closing </div> tags go anywhere, or do they stay where they are?

What’s the rule of thumb, if it doesn’t break the code, then leave them where they are?

<div class="container"></div> <!-- .container --> <div class="video video-frame"></div><!-- .video-frame -->

Can someone tell me if I made any mistakes.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/oph29brq/