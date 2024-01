asasass: asasass: Needs to occur after modal is clicked.

Didn’t we already solve that? That was working ok before your new code.

It seems you are adding a splash screen but that doesn’t seem to have any bearing on the panels as that happens only when the modal is clicked.

All parts of this have already been solved in one way or another but you keep changing things around without actually doing anything different.

I’m on a mobile at the moment so can’t offer code but you already have enough hints to solve this. I’ll be back later on the desktop.