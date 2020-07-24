Closing a modal on click outside of modal

I’m trying to close a modal popup window if the user clicks anywhere outside of the modal, or the close Botton at the bottom. The close button works, but not the on click outside the modal. Here are a couple of things I’ve tried. I also tried replacing the “.modal-backdrop” with body and a couple other things but nothing is working.

$(".modal-backdrop").click(function(){ $(".modal").removeClass("visible"); $(".modal").modal('hide'); });

Here is a link the the dev site. It’s the “Find A Salon” Botton on the nav at the top right that opens the modal. http://phia.signal-interactive.com

Any idea?