Close Gap Between Header Image and Top Paragraph

There is a large gap between where the Header Image and the Text starts in this website and I have added an image to show it. How can i fix this so the text sits close under the Header Image https://www.beds-galore.com.au/
The gap seems to be caused by the oversized heights set by media queries on header-main:
@media (max-width: 768px)
.header-main {
height: 450px;
}
@media (max-width: 991px)
.header-main {
height: 550px;
}
@media (max-width: 1199px)
.header-main {
height: 650px;
}
@media (max-width: 1400px)
.header-main {
height: 750px;
}
.header-main {
height: 900px;
}
I guess the padding here is the gap you want:
section#services {
padding: 90px 0px;
text-align: center;
}
The easiest solution seems to be lesser heights on header-main.
Other solutions could need a different implementation of the Header Image.
