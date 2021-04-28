Close Gap Between Header Image and Top Paragraph

brandon47: brandon47: There is a large gap

The gap seems to be caused by the oversized heights set by media queries on header-main:

@media (max-width: 768px) .header-main { height: 450px; } @media (max-width: 991px) .header-main { height: 550px; } @media (max-width: 1199px) .header-main { height: 650px; } @media (max-width: 1400px) .header-main { height: 750px; } .header-main { height: 900px; }

I guess the padding here is the gap you want:

section#services { padding: 90px 0px; text-align: center; }

The easiest solution seems to be lesser heights on header-main.

Other solutions could need a different implementation of the Header Image.