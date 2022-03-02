Close a bootstrap 5 modal after submit (if success) button

Hello All,

I’m trying to close the popup login window after a successful login, and its not working.

the close button works.

the flow, if login is successful the popup is closes automatically and if not it remains open for user correction

Bootstrap 5

Part of the Javascript that controls the login success/failure

fetch ('api.php', { method: 'POST', body: formData1 }).then(response => { return response.text() }).then(response => { if (response === 'INVALIDauthentication') { loginStatus.hidden = false; } else { loginStatus.hidden = true; // document.getElementById('loginModal').data-dismiss="modal"; document.getElementById('loginModal').modal('hide'); **this is where I like to add code to hide the modal pupop** }

part of the modal that i like closed if login success