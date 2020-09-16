Cloned HDD - adjustments in Linux?

Hello!
Recently I found out that it should be OK for me hardware-wise to clone the hard disk which contains my servers in it. It’s Ubuntu 16.04 (Desktop edition) The second part of my question (the first one I asked in previous thread) is about OS. Linux that is… As far as I know (and I’m no expert in the field)… if I make an image of the whole disk bit by bit (Clonezilla), then I shouldn’t worry about making any adjustments in OS’s config files. Provided that both drives are identical, of course! So it’s just kinda “Plug-n-play” thing. Would be ready “out of the box”, just to clone and that’s it. Same disk as far as OS is concerned. But I just wanna make sure… I’ll attach two pictures of disks with all the info about them.

That should indeed work.

Have you looked into RAID though? With RAID-1 you can have two disks running where all data is always written to both disks and as soon as one crashes the other one automatically takes over.

