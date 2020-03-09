Clone Object Only Once Per Div

Hi all, I am relatively new to jQuery and am struggling with the clone() function.

I have a WordPress blog and am simply trying to take the .post content (the year of the wine in this case) and append it to the .entry-title of the article.

I have clone working! However…it’s appending the .post-content of all of the blogs to each of the .entry-title divs.

How can I tell jQuery I only want to append the .post-content to the .entry-title within that specific article?

Here’s where I am working on this for reference: https://elysabeth.wpengine.com/our-kitchen/

The border currently around it is just to show where the .entry-title div is to make sure the .post-content is appending properly within the title, vs outside of it.

Thank you for your assistance!

HTML

/* Articles */ <h2 class="entry-title"> <a href="">Wine Title</a> <div class="post-content">Year</div> </h2> /* Articles */ <h2 class="entry-title"> <a href="">Wine Title</a> <div class="post-content">Year</div> </h2>

jQuery