Clone Object Only Once Per Div

#1

Hi all, I am relatively new to jQuery and am struggling with the clone() function.

I have a WordPress blog and am simply trying to take the .post content (the year of the wine in this case) and append it to the .entry-title of the article.

I have clone working! However…it’s appending the .post-content of all of the blogs to each of the .entry-title divs.

How can I tell jQuery I only want to append the .post-content to the .entry-title within that specific article?

Here’s where I am working on this for reference: https://elysabeth.wpengine.com/our-kitchen/
The border currently around it is just to show where the .entry-title div is to make sure the .post-content is appending properly within the title, vs outside of it.

Thank you for your assistance!

HTML

    /* Articles */
    <h2 class="entry-title">
        <a href="">Wine Title</a>
        <div class="post-content">Year</div>
    </h2>

    /* Articles */
    <h2 class="entry-title">
        <a href="">Wine Title</a>
        <div class="post-content">Year</div>
    </h2>

jQuery

    /* Clone and Append .post-content to .entry-title */
    var $filters = $('.post-content');
 
    $(".et_pb_post").each(function() {
        $(this).each(function() { 
            $filters.clone().appendTo('.entry-title');
            $filters.remove();
        });
    });
#2

Hi @birdiegolden, if I understand the issue correctly you have to query for the .post-content within the each() loop in the context of each .et_pb_post element, rather than globally – i.e.

$('.et_pb_post').each(function () {
  var $filters = $('.post-content', this)
  $filters.clone().appendTo('.entry-title')
  $filters.remove()
})

BTW the inner each() is redundant, and instead of first clone()ing and then remove()ing the filter you might actually append it directly:

$('.et_pb_post').each(function () {
  var $filters = $('.post-content', this)
  $filters.appendTo('.entry-title')
})

That said, is there a specific reason not to render the year into the title on the backend from the first?