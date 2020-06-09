Clone Object Only Once Per Div

Hi all, I am relatively new to jQuery and am struggling with the clone() function.
I have a WordPress blog and am simply trying to take the .post content (the year of the wine in this case) and append it to the .entry-title of the article.
I have clone working! However…it’s appending the .post-content of all of the blogs to each of the .entry-title divs.
How can I tell jQuery I only want to append the .post-content to the .entry-title within that specific article?
Here’s where I am working on this for reference: https://elysabeth.wpengine.com/our-kitchen/
The border currently around it is just to show where the .entry-title div is to make sure the .post-content is appending properly within the title, vs outside of it.
Thank you for your assistance!
HTML
/* Articles */
<h2 class="entry-title">
<a href="">Wine Title</a>
<div class="post-content">Year</div>
</h2>
/* Articles */
<h2 class="entry-title">
<a href="">Wine Title</a>
<div class="post-content">Year</div>
</h2>
jQuery
/* Clone and Append .post-content to .entry-title */
var $filters = $('.post-content');
$(".et_pb_post").each(function() {
$(this).each(function() {
$filters.clone().appendTo('.entry-title');
$filters.remove();
});
});