Clipping text to reveal video

I need help with a specific effect for my project. I have a video container with an image overlay and a text element positioned at the center. I want the text to act as a clipping mask, revealing the video below, and everything above the video to disappear when the cursor hovers over the element ( <div class="video-container"> ).

I have already set up the basic structure in this CodePen link.

The text “Drone” should appear as a clipping mask over the video.

If anyone can point me in the right direction, it would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you!