Client side unobtrusive validation

I need assistance on how to do this. I tried doing it without the assistance of a model but doesn’t work.
Added these script files to a _ValidationScriptsPartial file:
<environment include="Development">
<script src="~/lib/jquery-validation/dist/jquery.validate.js"></script>
<script src="~/lib/jquery-validation-unobtrusive/jquery.validate.unobtrusive.js"></script>
</environment>
Here is jquery code, this is in a separate js file:
$(document).ready(function () {
$('#createdor').submit(function (e) {
e.preventDefault();
var title = $('#title').val();
$(".error").remove();
if (title.length < 1) {
$('#title').after('<span class="error">This field is required</span>');
}
});
My view:
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-12">
<h2>@ViewData["Title"]</h2>
<hr />
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
<label class="control-label">Title</label>
<input id="title" type="text" asp-for="Title" name="title" class="form-control" />
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
<label class="control-label">As Of</label>
<div class="input-group date" id="asof" data-target-input="nearest">
<input type="text" class="form-control datetimepicker-input" data-target="#asof"
asp-for="AsOf" />
<span class="input-group-addon" data-target="#asof" data-toggle="datetimepicker">
<span class="fa fa-calendar"></span>
</span>
</div>
</div>
<div id="create_submit" class="form-group col-md-12">
<input type="submit" value="Save" class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2" />
</div>
</form>
</div>
This is part of the view also. It is at the bottom after the closing div tag
@section Scripts
{
<partial name="_ValidationScriptsPartial" />
}
when I don’t have anything in the title the validation works and I get the ‘This field is required’ message when I type in a title and click save the button does nothing and doesn’t work. What am I doing wrong or missing?