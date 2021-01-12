Client-server Python app over VPN+SSH

Hi,
With my machine I have connected to a remote machine. First, I opened a VPN (openVPN) and then I used ssh (
ssh -C -X user@10.01.10.10).
I am doing this all via terminal/cli.
Then, on my local machine, I run a Python server, waiting for a textual message.
On the remote machine, I run the Python client, which sends a simple textual message.
On the local machine I can see via Wireshark that something arrives from the Python client, but the Python client says ‘Connection refused’.
Can anyone tell me how to debug this problem? Maybe I am using the wrong IP address? Which IP address should I use and how to get them?
Thanks!