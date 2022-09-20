Client Configuration Manager RRS feed installation issues

Hello to everyone. Timex Metals is where I work.

I’m losing my mind. It is difficult for me to install the Configuration Manager agent on the computers.

I can easily install the client on the DC as well as the sole SCCM server.

I tried several solutions:

  • The SCCM Server and computer firewalls have been turned off.

  • I own the local administrator account.

  • I can use the account to access “computer admin.”

  • Using WBEMTEST, I confirmed that I have a connection to both the server and the computer.

